Back to the Future deepfake video of ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Spider-Man’ scares Twitter. Watch

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:23 IST

A video, featuring Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland, has sparked all sorts of reactions among people and left many scared. The clip, shared on Twitter, details a scene from a 1985 fantasy film Back to the Future played apparently by the duo. The alarming part is that the original part was played by different actors and the recent one – which looks authentic - is created using deepfake technology.

“Can you imagine Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. starring ‘Back to the Future’?” reads the translated caption of a post containing the video. It was shared by ‘Forucinema’. The video was also shared by another user of the micro-blogging site with the caption, “Deep fakes just weird me out. Here’s Tom Holland and RDJ [Robert Downey Jr] in BttF [Back to the future],”

The 53-second-long video is split into two screens. One of them shows the original scene from the movie played by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The other screen shows the same scene unfolding but with faces of Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland. The weird thing is that there’s hardly any difference between the two scenes and both looks genuine.

Deep fakes just weird me out. Here’s Tom Holland and RDJ in BttFpic.twitter.com/JYdjiJw8mV — Garry McConnachie (@TheGMcConnachie) February 18, 2020

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 5.5 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered over 38,000 likes and about 8,600 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video with most expressing that the clip is freaking them out. Some expressed concerns and wrote that this kind of technology could lead to a very scary future. Some just wondered what the whole point of the video is.

“That’s incredible but what’s its purpose,” wrote a Twitter user. “Scary thing,” wrote another. “I’m uncomfortable with this,” commented a third. “That weirded me out. It’s almost flawless too which is the scary part,” wrote a fourth.

Robert Downey Jr is popular for his roles in the Iron Man and The Avengers series. Similarly, Tom Holland became famous for playing the role of Spider-Man.