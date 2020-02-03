CA results spark meme fest on Twitter. Seen them yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 19:31 IST

Today, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared result of CA foundation and intermediate exam. With the declaration of the results, people started dropping all sorts of posts on Twitter, including rib-tickling memes.

While some memes detailed the feelings of people waiting to pass this year, others show happiness of those who have cleared the exams. In short, there were varied memes which people dished out on the micro-blogging site.

We have collected some CA results memes for you:

Here’s one tweeted by Amazon Prime:

if you know, you know 😩 #CAresults pic.twitter.com/K8SGiCBBVJ — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 3, 2020

How does it feel to wait for the results? This Twitter user has an answer:

Parents & aspirants right now! All the best to all CA aspirants #caresults pic.twitter.com/BLekLBPudx — arun jhawar (@arunjhawarIndia) February 3, 2020

Yet another tries to capture the same feeling with this meme:

CA students waiting for #caresults



For this I always feel #ICSI is best they declare result exactly on pre-announced date and time.



Finally #CAResult is out btw. Best of luck👍 pic.twitter.com/urTPEq5KKs — CS Jigar Shah (@FCSJigarShah) February 3, 2020

And then, there is this meme:

After getting pass in ca inter #caresults

CA student - pic.twitter.com/tTuh6XWrWc — memes_wala_banda (@AnujGahlawat4) February 3, 2020

A Twitter user shares the joy one feels when results are announced:

Another use of the micro-blogging site shares the surprise when it turns out to be something unexpected:

When you hoping for exemption but you got fail.. #CAresults pic.twitter.com/tL0hk7GnRD — Sniperrr_Sirvi⚔ (@im_Indra07) February 3, 2020

Do you have any CA results memes?