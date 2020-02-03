e-paper
CA results spark meme fest on Twitter. Seen them yet?

CA results spark meme fest on Twitter. Seen them yet?

CA foundation and intermediate exam results are announced today.

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 19:31 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People dropped all sorts of CA results memes.
People dropped all sorts of CA results memes. (Twitter/@AnujGahlawat4)
         

Today, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared result of CA foundation and intermediate exam. With the declaration of the results, people started dropping all sorts of posts on Twitter, including rib-tickling memes.

While some memes detailed the feelings of people waiting to pass this year, others show happiness of those who have cleared the exams. In short, there were varied memes which people dished out on the micro-blogging site.

We have collected some CA results memes for you:

Here’s one tweeted by Amazon Prime:

How does it feel to wait for the results? This Twitter user has an answer:

Yet another tries to capture the same feeling with this meme:

And then, there is this meme:

A Twitter user shares the joy one feels when results are announced:

Another use of the micro-blogging site shares the surprise when it turns out to be something unexpected:

Do you have any CA results memes?

