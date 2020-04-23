Call this parrot a wizard because it just ‘apparated’ on this doggo’s back. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:08 IST

Somebody call the Ministry of Magic because it seems like this parrot is using its magic to apparate right in front of Muggles.

This almost 10-second-long clip was shared on the subreddit ‘animal being bros’. Posted on April 23, it has been captioned, “Wait for it”.

The recording starts with a long-shot of a doggo sitting on a couch. As the film plays on, the canine moves its head to scratch the back of its ear. Suddenly, a parrot, sitting on the pooch’s back, becomes visible to the lens. It slowly walks forward on its little claws. That is so strange! We could’ve sworn that the parrot was not there a second ago when the video started.

The post currently has nearly 7,500 upvotes and almost 50 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this magical friendship! One person said, “Is this parrot Spanish? Cause like the inquisition it wasn’t expected”. While another tried to guess the bird’s perspective while writing, “Teleports Behind You. ‘Nothing Personal, Kid’”.

“You could tell by the beagles stare that something was up! Never expected a bird”, read one comment on the thread. While a Reddit user, almost poetically, stated, “He stare. He glare. But most importantly, he has a bird back dere”.

What are your thoughts on this unlikely friendship? Also, seriously, do you think this bird is from the wizarding world because it really appeared on that doggo’s back out of nowhere?