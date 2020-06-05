Cooper the golden doggo needs a moment to calm down before he can jump into his pool. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:27 IST

Happiness comes in all shapes, sizes and forms and for this Golden Retriever it has come as a doggy pool quickly filling up with water.

A video shared on Instagram, on this pooch’s own handle - what a star, no - shows Cooper ‘the golden boy’ finding it very difficult to control his emotions while his hooman fills up his pool. We’re not sure if the water was too cold and Cooper needed a moment to ready himself for a dive or if he needed the pool to get filled all the way for him to jump inside, this pupper could not contain his excitement about all the fun he was about to have.

The video shows Cooper performing zoomies after he realizes what’s being done for him. The fluffy goof ball may have confused himself for a fish going by the excitement he’s showing. Watch:

Posted on May 10, this video has collected over 2 lakh views and brought a ton of smiles to people watching Cooper.

“Aww you are the cutest fluff I have ever seen,” comments an individual. Nope, we’re not disagreeing here. “Floof on point,” posts another. “Water makes us cray cray too,” adds a third. “This made me smile. He so fluffy,” writes a fourth. Indeed he is.

Here’s Cooper after a play date with water:

When he’s not doing zoomies around his pool, Cooper also sticks to other things

He’s also super friendly:

What do you think of Copper and pool fun time?

