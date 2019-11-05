e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Dad’s adorable ‘talk’ with daughter over jacket is viral. Watch

The video has gathered almost 13 million views along with almost 45 lakh likes and more than 10 lakh retweets.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The dad lovingly tells Mila that they have to return the jacket since it doesn’t belong to her.
The dad lovingly tells Mila that they have to return the jacket since it doesn’t belong to her. (Twitter/@samaraa)
         

Bringing up a child with the right morals is probably among the hardest parts of parenting. A video posted by a Twitter user shows how communication is the key to building the character of a child.

The video posted by Samaraa shows Mila, her niece bringing home a jacket which the little one claimed she bought with ‘five monies’ from the ‘jacket store’! Mila’s dad keeps questioning her about the jacket and the little girl tries to dodge them a few times. After a while, the dad lovingly tells Mila that they have to return the jacket since it doesn’t belong to her.

Samaraa also cleared the air with some disclaimer that such behaviour among children was not supposedly encouraged in the video. This is what she clarified,

The video has gathered almost 13 million views along with almost 45 lakh likes and more than 10 lakh retweets. Even Chrissy Teigen commented on the video. Here’s what she had to say.

Netizens are gushing over the cuteness of the little girl and her attempts at innocent lies. Twitter users shared their stories on making kids aware of their lies. Some were concerned about the girl’s habit, while some loved how the father handled the situation without raising his voice.

What do you think this adorable video?

