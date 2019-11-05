Dad’s adorable ‘talk’ with daughter over jacket is viral. Watch

it-s-viral

Bringing up a child with the right morals is probably among the hardest parts of parenting. A video posted by a Twitter user shows how communication is the key to building the character of a child.

The video posted by Samaraa shows Mila, her niece bringing home a jacket which the little one claimed she bought with ‘five monies’ from the ‘jacket store’! Mila’s dad keeps questioning her about the jacket and the little girl tries to dodge them a few times. After a while, the dad lovingly tells Mila that they have to return the jacket since it doesn’t belong to her.

so mila came home from school today with a random jacket pic.twitter.com/bAnBo3NOUf — آيه (@samaraa0) October 31, 2019

Samaraa also cleared the air with some disclaimer that such behaviour among children was not supposedly encouraged in the video. This is what she clarified,

Hi! Hello okay some follow ups: the jacket belonged to a girl in her class and we were fairly sure the entire time- the questioning was just funny! We were confused why she would say connor because we knew it did not belong to him! Please don’t get offended... — آيه (@samaraa0) October 31, 2019

and secondly for those asking mila gave back the jacket to the girl in her class this morning with absolutely no fuss and the mom thought it was hilarious (i hope this shows that speaking to kids calmly and like they’re adults is important) — آيه (@samaraa0) October 31, 2019

The video has gathered almost 13 million views along with almost 45 lakh likes and more than 10 lakh retweets. Even Chrissy Teigen commented on the video. Here’s what she had to say.

I looooove tiny kids lying about petty things it makes me so happy. miles is a tiny liar too — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 1, 2019

Netizens are gushing over the cuteness of the little girl and her attempts at innocent lies. Twitter users shared their stories on making kids aware of their lies. Some were concerned about the girl’s habit, while some loved how the father handled the situation without raising his voice.

Honestly this is parental goals! pic.twitter.com/6RjkwbzUjv — Adum Whorelock 🎟 (@AdumWhorelock) October 31, 2019

She bought it from the jacket store with 5 monies, that’s all y’all need to know. Let my sis keep her jacket 😒 — Juliet 🥀 (@adriftinwords) November 1, 2019

the way he calmly talks to her even after she gets upset is so nice🥺 i wish my parents had talked to me like this when i was a child — ♡baby b0nes♡ (@baby_b0nes) November 1, 2019

How could you possibly accuse Mila of lying. She paid 5 money for that jacket — scooter (@ScooterSamara) October 31, 2019

Awww🥺 Respect to those parents for disciplining their daughter & teaching her that, what isn't yours, must be returned, no matter how much you want it. ❤️ — حليمة (@ess_hali) October 31, 2019

Mila rolling to the jacket store to drop her 5 monies on her coat pic.twitter.com/PMUGpCC5u9 — Jay B (@joebjay20) November 1, 2019

