e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Do aliens really exist? British astronaut claims so

Do aliens really exist? British astronaut claims so

She added that although they may not be made up of carbon and nitrogen like humans, “it’s possible they’re here right now and we simply can’t see them”.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 07, 2020 11:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
British astronaut Helen Sharman said aliens exist and it was possible they were already here on Earth.
British astronaut Helen Sharman said aliens exist and it was possible they were already here on Earth.(Pixabay)
         

Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to go to space, has said that aliens exist and it was possible they were already here on Earth, a media report said on Monday.

“Aliens exist, there’s no two ways about it. There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life,” metro.co.uk said in the reported citing Sharman as saying to a UK magazine.

She added that although they may not be made up of carbon and nitrogen like humans, “it’s possible they’re here right now and we simply can’t see them”.

Sharman, 56, made history when she participated in a mission to the Russian modular space station Mir in May 1991.

In the interview, the astronaut also highlighted how she was often referred to as the first British woman in space, rather than the first Briton.

“It’s telling that we would otherwise assume it was a man. When Tim Peake went into space, some people simply forgot about me.

“A man going first would be the norm, so I’m thrilled that I got to upset that order,” metro.co.uk quoted her as saying.

tags
top news
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU professor quits govt panel on data citing ‘situation’ in university
JNU professor quits govt panel on data citing ‘situation’ in university
Why police waited at JNU gates for permission to enter campus? Their reason
Why police waited at JNU gates for permission to enter campus? Their reason
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Four-day Test debate: Irfan Pathan differs with Virat Kohli
Four-day Test debate: Irfan Pathan differs with Virat Kohli
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news