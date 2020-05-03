e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Doctor Mango’: A tribute to medical personnel by Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Mango Man’

‘Doctor Mango’: A tribute to medical personnel by Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Mango Man’

‘Doctor Mango’ belongs to the ‘Dussheri’ variety of mangoes and is said to be sweeter with a longer shelf life.

it-s-viral Updated: May 03, 2020 18:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lucknow
Haji Kalimullah has developed a new variety of the fruit and named it as ‘Doctor Mango’.
Haji Kalimullah has developed a new variety of the fruit and named it as ‘Doctor Mango’. (Twitter/ANI)
         

With the entire country saluting the Corona warriors, it is now nature that is expressing its gratitude to the services being offered by health workers.

Haji Kalimullah, a mango grower popularly known as ‘Mango Man’, has developed a new variety of the fruit and named it as ‘Doctor Mango’ as a tribute to the selfless service of doctors in fighting against Coronavirus.

‘Doctor Mango’ belongs to the ‘Dussheri’ variety of mangoes and is said to be sweeter with a longer shelf life.

News agency ANI also shared images of Kalimullah with the mangoes:

Haji Kalimullah is an Indian horticulturist and fruit breeder, known for his accomplishments in breeding mangoes and other fruits in Malihabad, Lucknow.

He is known to have grown over 300 different varieties of mangoes on a single tree, using grafting techniques. Kalimullah, a Padma Shri awardee, owns orchards in the mango belt of Malihabad. He is popular for a number of mango varieties and naming them after celebrities.

His mango varieties include those named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and several others.

Anarkali, a variety of mango developed by him is reported to have two different skins and two different layers of pulp, each having a different taste.

