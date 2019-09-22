e-paper
Dog ‘attends’ 2019 IIFA Awards and ‘gives’ interview. Video will win your heart

The aww-dorable video, shared by actor Aditi Bhatia on Instagram, shows a dog “giving interview.”

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:57 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has received more than 6 lakh views - and still counting.
The video has received more than 6 lakh views - and still counting. (Instagram/aditi_bhatia4)
         

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 recently concluded and in the past few days it has created a lot of stir among people. Again, another video involving an unexpected guest “attending” the event has gone viral and winning people’s hearts.

The video, shared by actor Aditi Bhatia on Instagram, shows a dog “giving interview.” In the video, the actor talks to the dog like an interviewer and, in response, the four-legged creature sits and listens attentively to her.

View this post on Instagram

Spread love! 🐶❤️

A post shared by Aditi Bhatia 🎭 (@aditi_bhatia4) on

Since being shared 2 days ago, the video has captured people’s attention – and it’s clear from over 6 lakh views it has received till now.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. Many of them expressed their feelings by writing “cute”.

“Awwwwieeee, I love u for this. P.S - It is Mam by the way and not sir,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesome,” wrote another. “Haven’t seen anything cuter than this,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this aww-dorable interview?

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 17:50 IST

