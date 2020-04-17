Get ready to appreciate a photography genre you didn’t know you needed but definitely wanted in your life: pets doing homework

Trust teachers to always try to keep their students motivated! Well, legal scholar, Marie-Amélie George is no exception to this rule. Plus, because of her innovative methods to make learning fun, tweeple have had the chance to witness a unique genre of photography: dogs doing homework.

George posted this tweet from her official Twitter account on April 16. “I ask my students to send me photos of their dogs doing classwork. It’s an under-appreciated photography genre,” it read. Additionally, the text was accompanied by a picture of the cutest looking study-buddy we have ever seen.

The post currently has over 41,500 retweets and almost 1,500 comments. Most of the thread is filled with pictures of pooches helping their hoomans study and is exactly the type of content we signed in to consume!

I ask my students to send me photos of their dogs doing class work. It’s an under-appreciated photography genre. pic.twitter.com/oxXFicXmue — Marie-Amélie George (@ProfMAGeorge) April 15, 2020

Here are some pictures of those hard-working furry friends of ours that are trying to enlighten themselves with academic readings!

Did somebody say ‘lab’ partner?

This feline does not look content with the level of effort its hooman is putting into their school work.

Cats only check your work w a disapproving gaze. pic.twitter.com/zmWXmF7QeK — 0000 1000 0110 0111 0101 0011 0000 1001 (@CJHicks15) April 16, 2020

Wow, these cats are real harsh judges. Aren’t you glad they weren’t your academic tutors?

Cutest little personal study space we’ve ever seen!

He has his own work area.... A bit small though. pic.twitter.com/AxT505vgob — Ryan Sorensen (@ryanoss123) April 16, 2020

Don’t even lie! This is a real representation of you before that 9 am exam that you procrastinated studying for and then stayed up all night cramming up the syllabus.

Urgh, what would we give to get such a cute looking personal assistant?

I've been informed by my social secretary that she's penciling in extra walks and belly rubs for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/3zP2kmKkoA — Deb E (@The_Nyxed) April 16, 2020

That look when you’re re-reading your paper before final submission and don’t even understand your very own argument to the essay question.

Sophia grudgingly reviewing the literature pic.twitter.com/bOhNZMlWc7 — free floating anxiety (@bookofruthless) April 16, 2020

That look you give your friend when you’re ready to leave the library for a coffee and a rant session.

When I was in law school, my dog was fascinated by admiralty law. Cute study buddy, a little weak on determination of status for workers at sea. 🤷‍♀️ 🐶 pic.twitter.com/BjCo2kOLLA — Erin_Miller (@millerlawmd) April 16, 2020

Lily truly cares about representation in media!

@aperren lily is hard at work helping me with my thesis proposal pic.twitter.com/8e85YYhaiV — vague hand motions (@hallowsevequeen) April 16, 2020

What are your thoughts on these furry little study buddies? Truly having a pet who is as motivated about your topic of study as you are is a miracle! We hope all these students take advantage of this free pet therapy and do well in their upcoming exams as well as submission with low levels of stress.