Home / It's Viral / Get ready to appreciate a photography genre you didn’t know you needed but definitely wanted in your life: pets doing homework

Get ready to appreciate a photography genre you didn’t know you needed but definitely wanted in your life: pets doing homework

Here are some pictures of those hard-working furry friends of ours that are trying to enlighten themselves with academic readings!

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:34 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here’s the cutest looking study-buddy we have ever seen.
Here's the cutest looking study-buddy we have ever seen. (Twitter/@ProfMAGeorge)
         

Trust teachers to always try to keep their students motivated! Well, legal scholar, Marie-Amélie George is no exception to this rule. Plus, because of her innovative methods to make learning fun, tweeple have had the chance to witness a unique genre of photography: dogs doing homework.

George posted this tweet from her official Twitter account on April 16. “I ask my students to send me photos of their dogs doing classwork. It’s an under-appreciated photography genre,” it read. Additionally, the text was accompanied by a picture of the cutest looking study-buddy we have ever seen.

The post currently has over 41,500 retweets and almost 1,500 comments. Most of the thread is filled with pictures of pooches helping their hoomans study and is exactly the type of content we signed in to consume!

Here are some pictures of those hard-working furry friends of ours that are trying to enlighten themselves with academic readings!

Did somebody say ‘lab’ partner?

This feline does not look content with the level of effort its hooman is putting into their school work.

Wow, these cats are real harsh judges. Aren’t you glad they weren’t your academic tutors?

Cutest little personal study space we’ve ever seen!

Don’t even lie! This is a real representation of you before that 9 am exam that you procrastinated studying for and then stayed up all night cramming up the syllabus.

Urgh, what would we give to get such a cute looking personal assistant?

That look when you’re re-reading your paper before final submission and don’t even understand your very own argument to the essay question.

That look you give your friend when you’re ready to leave the library for a coffee and a rant session.

Lily truly cares about representation in media!

What are your thoughts on these furry little study buddies? Truly having a pet who is as motivated about your topic of study as you are is a miracle! We hope all these students take advantage of this free pet therapy and do well in their upcoming exams as well as submission with low levels of stress.

