Girl from Manipur sings Neil Young’s Heart of Gold, her amazing voice wins people over

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:13 IST

If the phrase ‘big things come in small packages’ had a face, it would be of this little girl S Horyaowon Pheirei. Hailing from Kachai Village, Manipur, she became an Internet sensation after a video of the little one singing a beautiful rendition of a song by Neil Young went viral.

Shared on Facebook by a page called OK North East, the clip shows Pheirei singing Neil Young‘s Heart of Gold in a bold and strong voice. Her astonishing voice has now left people amazed. There’s a chance that after seeing the video, you’ll feel the same.

“We bet this is the best thing you have heard today!” with this caption the video was shared on April 30. We must warn you that the amazing voice of the little one may leave you yearning for more.

With over two lakh views, the video has now created quite a stir online. From calling her voice “amazing” and “powerful” to wishing her “good luck,” people have shared all sorts of comments on the post. A few wrote that her strong voice has left them mesmerised.

“Wow!! This tiny girl has such an amazing voice with so much singing technique. Her guitar playing abilities and stage confidence is awesome. She sang one of my favourite Neil Yong numbers so beautifully...she’s a future star,” expressed a Facebook user. “Amazed by her strong voice at a very young age. Wow,” commented another. “Wow...such a big, strong voice for a little girl. Beautiful,” wrote a third.

The song Heart Of Gold by Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young was released back in 1972.

What do you think of the girl’s singing? Did it leave you amazed too?