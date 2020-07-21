Gurugram Rain: People flood Twitter with pics of dark clouds
Several residents of Gurugram have taken to Twitter to share pictures of the dark clouds in the sky before it began raining.it-s-viral Updated: Jul 21, 2020 14:32 IST
Rain has lashed several parts of the Delhi-NCR region. Twitter has since been flooded with reactions complete with videos and photos of the pouring rain. However, people in Gurugram witnessed a stunning sight from their balconies and terraces today moments before rain lashed the area - huge dark clouds in the sky before it began raining.
Several residents of Gurugram have taken to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the scenes that unfolded in front of them. And these visuals shouldn’t be missed.
From sharing their joy about the beauty of the sky to being happy about the rain, here are some of the reactions shared by people on Twitter.
Look at those clouds…
#Gurgaon #Gurugram r u ready ?? pic.twitter.com/etU09ZsM2H— Sharad Kumar (@I_m_sharad) July 21, 2020
Here’s another picture that indicated the rain coming Gurugram’s way
DARK! #Gurgaon #Rains pic.twitter.com/sOc1x9zmIf— Scotchaholic (@shreygandhi) July 21, 2020
Of course there were those who posted jokes
The aliens are landing in Gurgaon. Right now. #cloudscape #clouds #monsoon #Monsoon2020 #gurgaon #gurugram #nature #rains pic.twitter.com/mUbQmTfNJ1— Suresh Tiwari (@sureshTRIVERSE) July 21, 2020
And those who couldn’t help share how pretty the sight looked
#Gurgaon right now!! Beautiful scenes outside!! 🤩 #nature #rainingsoon pic.twitter.com/O6PnFVW3pr— Amit Mehta (@amitmehta54) July 21, 2020
Here’s a video of the clouds
Monsoon ☔️ 🌧 #gurgaon now pic.twitter.com/cDySu9wVKu— Dr. Satya Prakash Yadav (@satya_yadav) July 21, 2020
And then came the rain
#Gurgaon rains pic.twitter.com/Q3IHt7GEUr— Parikshit Srivastava (@Parikshit_Sriv9) July 21, 2020
Are you a resident of Gurugram? Did you notice the clouds? What do you think about such rainy weather?