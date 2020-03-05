He asked for a correction to his voter ID. It came back with a dog’s photo

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 14:22 IST

In a shocking incident, Sunil Karmakar, a resident of Ramnagar village in Murshidabad, was issued a voter ID card with a dog’s picture on it. However, the Block Development Officer (BDO) has asserted that the picture has already been corrected and Karmakar will get the revised ID card with the correct photo.

Sunil Karmakar on Wednesday said that he had applied for a correction in his voter ID card and when he received a revised card, it had a dog’s photo instead of his own.

“Yesterday I was called at Dulal Smriti School and this voter ID card was given to me. I saw the photo. The officer there signed and gave it to me but he didn’t see the photo. This is playing with my dignity. I will go to the BDO office and request that this should not happen again,” he added.

WB: Sunil Karmakar, a resident of Ramnagar village in Murshidabad,says he had applied for a correction in his voter ID&when he received a revised ID,it had a dog's photo instead of his own. BDO says "Photo has already been corrected. He'll get final ID with correct photo."(04.03) pic.twitter.com/c9Ba9uybOP — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajarshi Chakraborty, BDO, has stated that if it has been done by mistake, the voter ID card will be corrected.

“It’s not his final voter ID card. If there is a mistake, it’ll be corrected. As far as the dog’s photo is concerned, it might have been done by someone while filling online application. The photo has already been corrected. He’ll get the final ID card with the correct photo,” he added.