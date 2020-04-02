Hooman serenades cat with a song but we’re not sure the feline likes it or not. You decide

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:50 IST

Highlights This, almost 30-second-long, clip was uploaded on TikTok

It already has over five million likes

The Internet couldn’t keep its paws off this content

Many would say that they’d love to be serenaded especially with the hard-hitting notes of ‘cry me a river’. However, this cat may be an exception to the rule.

This, almost 30-second-long, clip was uploaded to the video-sharing application TikTok on March 31. Posted by Garett Nolan, a self-proclaimed multi-talented actor, dancer, singer, and model, the video has been titled “we love to serenade”. It shows Garett’s singing talent impeccably as he hits all the right notes of Ella Fitzgerald’s ‘cry me a river’ while holding the black kitty in his arms like a baby.

What makes this video special, however, is not the man’s silky voice but his cat’s reaction to it. At the beginning of the clip, the feline is reluctant to be held in such a submissive position and even gnaws at the human’s hand to get away. But as soon as the man starts singing, particularly when he hits those high notes, the kitty stops in its tracks. Its eyes dilate, its tail stops moving and the feline is left staring at the ceiling into the abyss.

The Internet couldn’t keep its paws off this content and the video is now going viral. It already has over five million likes on TikTok and has simultaneously been shared on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

Many people have a similar reaction when listening to Fitzgerald but in this case, it is hard to tell if this cat loves the hooman’s rendition of this track or hates it.

On the subreddit called “startled cats”, people had hilarious reactions to this dynamic duo. One comment read, “cat is trying desperately to escape the insanity that has gripped its feeding slave”. While another tried to guess the feline’s thoughts and wrote, “this servant is clearly broken. Bring me a fresh one”.

“I love how he succumbs to the guys’ shenanigans so soon and stops the growling and biting and just looks at him like ‘dude what are you doing?’”, wrote one Redditor.

A Reddit user wrote, “lol, I didn’t think I was going to like it as much. But I did”.

What are your thoughts? Do you think this kitty appreciates it’s hooman’s melodious voice or do you believe it thinks that this person has lost his marbles?

