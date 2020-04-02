e-paper
This cat called Kurt can throw it back better than anyone on TikTok. Watch

Meet Kurt, a tangerine coloured feline who is throwing it back like it is nobody’s business and racking up views while doing so.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 02, 2020 19:32 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat named Kurt.
If you’ve been on the Internet recently, you may have seen this new TikTok dance challenge. The choreography is performed to the track of Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’. It includes dance moves commonly seen on the video-sharing application, such as the ‘woah’, the ‘wave’, and the ‘dab’.

Currently, there are 9.1 million videos on TikTok with that sound and most of them include this fun choreography. This isn’t a dancing competition and we haven’t personally seen all the millions of videos. However, it is safe to say that this four-legged dancer would definitely make it to the final rounds if it was this challenge.

Meet Kurt, a tangerine coloured feline who is ‘dancing’ like it is nobody’s business and racking up views while doing so. The clip of the kitty was posted on TikTok on March 29 and has already garnered almost 6.5 million views. Additionally, it has collected over 1.2 million likes and almost 8,200 comments.

@abrameng

get @addisonre to see this bc Kurt is better ##foryou ##fyp ##viral ##ThisIsQuitting ##moreyouknow

♬ Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

TikTok users could not keep their cool when it came to this cat’s performance. One person wrote, “damn that throw”. While another said, “le throwback doe”.

“The saas, the attitude. Get this muffin a modelling career (yes I’m talking about the cat)”, read one comment.

A TikTok user commented, “omg this cat stole my heart”. When another wrote, “he do be throwing it back better than me doe”.

What are your thoughts on this ferocious feline dancer? Are you intimidated by the feline or inspired to try out this new dance challenge?

