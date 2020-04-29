e-paper
Corona Heroes: How this organisation is making lives of migrant workers a little easier amid lockdown

The wellness centre Sanjeevani Kalyan Kendra - Swasti’s on-ground warriors are helping the migrant workers.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 12:58 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Migrant worker Sonu with his family.
Migrant worker Sonu with his family.
         

Amid the ongoing lockdown, the lives of migrant workers revolve around uncertainty. Hailing from different parts of India, many are stuck at places where they migrated to in search of better jobs. Just like 42-year-old Ritu and her husband Mihir, 46, who migrated from a small village in Uttar Pradesh and have been living in Narsinghpur, Gurgaon for more than a decade now.

Ritu, who works at a school nearby suddenly found her life at a standstill after everything was shut down following the coronavirus outbreak. This is where wellness centre Sanjeevani Kalyan Kendra - Swasti’s on-ground warriors came to her rescue and provided ration to meet her needs.

(L to R) Mihir, Ritu and Ritu’s mother in their rented room in Narsingphur, Gurgaon.
(L to R) Mihir, Ritu and Ritu's mother in their rented room in Narsingphur, Gurgaon.

“They [the organization] do not treat you like others. We are treated as family and with a lot of respect. The best part is they are not only providing us with physical help but catering to our emotional needs to,” Ritu said.

Same is the case with Sonu who hails from a small village near Lucknow. He came to Mohammadpur with his family and soon the complete lockdown started. Initially his neighbours helped him and later he got in touch with the organization.

(L to R) Sonu, his wife and children and her sister in law
(L to R) Sonu, his wife and children and her sister in law

“My neighbours helped us for a few days and later connected us to the right people. In no time, I have my month-long ration stocked up at home. I have also been assured that I will be taken care off until I find my place, my job again,” a sobbing Sonu told after receiving the aid.

Also Read | Delhi’s 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help people

