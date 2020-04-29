e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy

Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy

UNICEF and Akshaya Patra have come forward to help little Aranya feed the poor and the needy.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
5-year-old Aranya Dutt Bedi has decided to help them with all the money she has in her earthen piggy bank.
5-year-old Aranya Dutt Bedi has decided to help them with all the money she has in her earthen piggy bank.(ANI)
         

Moved by the migrant labourers’ deplorable conditions due to COVID-19 lockdown, five-year-old Aranya Dutt Bedi has decided to help them with all the money she has in her earthen piggy bank.

The migrant labours are sheltered at a government school just opposite to her house.

However, Aranya felt her piggy bank contains very less money. So, she put forth an idea of selling her book online that she illustrated with her imagination.

Emphasising on the importance of staying inside home, her illustrated book on coronavirus depicts a green and red colour virus outside a square-shaped house, in which a girl (Aranya herself) is seeing standing inside the house.

“I saw from the balcony that there are so many persons who do not have food to eat and they are called poor. So many people were lined up in long queues only to eat food. I wrote this book because I wanted to sell it online and give the money to arrange food for these people,” Aranya said.

UNICEF and Akshaya Patra have come forward to help little Aranya feed the poor and the needy. With no fixed price, the buyers of her online books are being asked to donate whatever amount possible which directly goes to any of these two NGOs.

After getting the money directly from the buyers, the NGOs are spending it by providing food to the poor as well as providing them with essentials.

Till date, her books have fetched Rs 1 lakh and the amount has been used to feed the needy.

Vijay Bedi, Aranya’s father, said, “Poor people, who are the most affected due to the outbreak and its consequences are leading a very tough life. This is the feeling I think one need to pass on to their children. It eventually makes them more sensible. Aranya always liked telling stories and I was stunned when she herself came up with the idea of selling her book online only to extend a helping hand to the needy.”

Aranya, who is the eldest of the two children, cannot write long sentences. However, with her illustrations, the young girl has completed 10 books and is currently working on her latest ideas. She wants to continue with it till food reaches to every migrant labourer.

tags
top news
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
184 nations ‘going through hell’ as Covid-19 wasn’t stopped at source: Trump
184 nations ‘going through hell’ as Covid-19 wasn’t stopped at source: Trump
‘Warne hated it’: Brett Lee recalls how Sachin ‘toyed’ with Shane Warne
‘Warne hated it’: Brett Lee recalls how Sachin ‘toyed’ with Shane Warne
Forget battery life woes: Xiaomi’s electric bike has range of 120 kms
Forget battery life woes: Xiaomi’s electric bike has range of 120 kms
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyAmitabh BachchanCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateShweta PanditIrrfan Khan Death

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper