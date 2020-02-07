Human heart to kidneys, bakery’s realistic cakes are creepy yet amazing

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 15:55 IST

In today’s breaking … err… baking news, we have a bakery which creates such realistic cakes that are simply amazing but at the same time creepy too. From real looking human heart to kidneys, Crabby Cakes prepares all sorts of cakes.

Run by a mother-daughter duo, according to their Facebook page, the home bakery is located in Texas. On occasion of Valentine’s Day, the bakery came up with a heart-shaped cake – one that resembles the real human organ. Expectedly, the images quickly grabbed people’s attention on social media and created a stir.

Realistic heart-shaped cake.

From Facebook to reddit, the images made their way into varied social media platforms. While some were amazed, others couldn’t help but point out that it’s creepy. A few also took a hilarious route while commenting. Yet others praised the bakers for their efforts.

“This cake is made with pure bloody love,” wrote a reddit user. “Whoever made that did an amazing job,” commented another. “It’s so creepy, wrote a third. “Good job,” commenting a fourth.

Taking to Facebook, the bakery posted yet another picture which sparked similar emotions in people – cake in form of Kidneys. “Since we’ve had so many requests for kidneys after our heart cake, I figured I’d try my hand at them,” the bakery wrote. In yet another post, they also shared a video of the cake:

Here are some other cakes prepared by the bakery:

Rubix cube themed cake:

Rubix cube themed cake and cupcakes.

Iguana cake:

Iguana cake.

Pineapple Cake:

Pineapple shaped cake.

What do you think of these realistic cakes?