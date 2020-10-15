e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Human pretends to put dog on a diet. What he does next has people in splits

Human pretends to put dog on a diet. What he does next has people in splits

Dunkin doesn’t seem too happy with this prank.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 18:21 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dunkin the dog reacts to the tiny amount of food in his bowl.
Dunkin the dog reacts to the tiny amount of food in his bowl. (Instagram/@dunkinandfriends)
         

People these days are taking up different challenges involving their pets. Among them is one in which a human pretends to put their dog on a diet to see how they react. This person tried the challenge with their doggo and how it turned out has people laughing out loud.

The video has been shared on an Instagram account called ‘dunkinandfriends’. The clip features Dunkin who is being pranked. He, of course, doesn’t know.

When the video starts, the text, “I was told to pretend to put Dunkin on a diet and see his reaction” appears on the screen. Moments later, the person proceeds to take out some dog food for Dunkin who can be seen waiting patiently for his food. The person then proceeds to put exactly three pellets in Dunkin’s bowl.

He looks at the food, then back at his human almost in disbelief. He immediately runs away and after a few moments, emerges with a knife in his mouth.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

i lost a limb for this

A post shared by Dunkin, kirby & Friends (@dunkinandfriends) on

Posted on October 12, the video has collected over 64,000 views and more than 12,700 likes along with lots comments.

“Less foodo, you get the stabbo,” commented an individual. “This went exactly the way that I thought it would,” wrote another. “That look he gave you right after you put in the dish was hilarious,” shared a third. Well, that look was everything.

“How did he even get that knife? I’m laughing,” asked a fourth.

What do you think of this doggo?

Also Read | Woman places ring on dog’s nose for photo, it doesn’t go as planned. Watch

tags
top news
India rebuts China on claim over Arunachal, Ladakh with a clear warning
India rebuts China on claim over Arunachal, Ladakh with a clear warning
Farooq Abdullah declares alliance with Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir
Farooq Abdullah declares alliance with Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: RCB opt to bat, Chris Gayle returns for KXIP
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: RCB opt to bat, Chris Gayle returns for KXIP
‘Well respected and tactically great’: Smith names world’s best captain
‘Well respected and tactically great’: Smith names world’s best captain
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In