Woman places ring on dog’s nose for photo, it doesn’t go as planned. Watch

The video is collecting several reactions on Reddit.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:28 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The dog posing with the ring.
The dog posing with the ring. (Reddit/DanyHeatley50in07)
         

Scrolling through your social media feeds, you may have come across photos of adorable dogs posing with engagement rings. Anyone who loves dogs would easily fall in love with such a picture, right? However, have you wondered what goes into taking those photos? And more importantly, what happens when things don’t quite go the way one expects them to? This video posted on Reddit may have the answer.

The video shows a woman asking her dog to sit. She then gently places a ring on its nose. She keeps saying, “stay” to the dog so it would stay still enough for her to click a picture. Just then, however, the dog flips it nose and catches the ring in its mouth as if it were a treat. Oops!

“WCGW (what could go wrong) if I try to show off my new engagement ring?” says the caption shared along with the video. Take a look:

WCGW if I try to show off my new engagement ring? from r/Whatcouldgowrong

Within two days of being shared, the video has collected over 31,000 upvotes and lots of comments.

“GASPS… ‘See master, I did the trick!’” commented a Reddit user imagining the doggo’s perspective. “That really was a diamond in the rruuuuuuuuffff,” joked another.

“I’m gonna make this engagement ring disapear, TADAAA it’s gone!,” commented a third.

There were also some who called the whole thing a bad idea.

“That was just really really dumb,” commented an individual. “Don’t you train dogs to do that? Place biscuit on nose... ‘wait... wait, GO’, dog eats biscuit,” shared another.

What do you think about the video?

