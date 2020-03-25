e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Imperfect Maggi maker transforms himself into best cook for wife. Story is adorable

Imperfect Maggi maker transforms himself into best cook for wife. Story is adorable

“Seeing her juggling an 11 hour job, cooking and taking care of our son, I knew the least I could do was help her cook,” says the man in the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 25, 2020 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post has struck a chord with many on Facebook.
The post has struck a chord with many on Facebook. (Facebook/Humans of Bombay)
         

Big romantic gestures are nice but it’s the small everyday efforts that can really show someone how loved they are. This Mumbai man seems like a fan of the latter. He’s been featured on a post by Humans of Bombay and he’s here to remind everyone to share the load with their partners. He’s also got a profound message for everyone, so listen (or in this case read) up.

In the post, the man mentions how he was never a great cook. He could cook Maggi but even that didn’t quite come out perfect. Once he got married, his wife took over all the cooking duties, even while she was pregnant.

“Seeing her juggling an 11 hour job, cooking and taking care of our son, I knew the least I could do was help her cook,” he says in the post.

He began noticing the stress his wife was going through even though she didn’t say anything to him. “Besides, I felt a bit useless just chopping vegetables and switching off the gas. It was barely helpful, but it was all I was capable of,” he adds.

So he decided to rectify the situation and took up a six-month-long break from his job. Besides helping his wife out and spending more time with his son, he also used the time to take up cooking.

His wife had no idea until one day when he surprised her with a special meal. “I used tutorials and somehow managed to make it -- it took me 4 hours!” he says.

His effort was ultimately all worth it when his wife said “’Mmmm, this is the best mutton curry I’ve ever eaten -- where is it from?’” When I told her I made it, she was blown away!” he says.

He has since taken up cooking permanently in his household and has even reduced his working hours. “I’m loving this life. I feel so balanced and centered. But the best part has to be watching my wife do absolutely nothing after she comes home from work and eat the dinner I made with the biggest smile on her face,” he says.

The post even has more pictures of him with his family.

The post has struck a chord with many on Facebook, collecting over 12,000 reactions and more than 700 shares - and counting.

“I am glad that you noticed the hidden pain in her smile. Kudos to your effort. God bless your family,” says a Facebook user. “This is so important for all of us. This is one of my favourite stories now,” says another.

tags
top news
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
LIVE: ‘During lockdown, help feed 9 poor families’: PM to people of Kashi
LIVE: ‘During lockdown, help feed 9 poor families’: PM to people of Kashi
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Covid-19: Delhi HC asks MEA to ensure safety of Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan
Covid-19: Delhi HC asks MEA to ensure safety of Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan
Google is making it easier for users to know if it’s safe to travel
Google is making it easier for users to know if it’s safe to travel
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
BS 6 era brings end-of-the-line for Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 in India
BS 6 era brings end-of-the-line for Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 in India
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news