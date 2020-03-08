International Women’s Day: Odisha women sand artists create ‘women power’ sand art, Sudarsan Pattnaik shares pic

it-s-viral

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, girl students of renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s institute on Sunday created a beautiful sand sculpture with a message of ‘women power’ at Puri beach in Odisha.

Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared the image of the artwork and the women artist.

“#InternationalWomenDay2020 . Girls sand artists of our Sand Art Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture with message ‘#WomenPower’, at Puri beach in Odisha . #WomensDay2020,”he wrote.

The International Women’s Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.