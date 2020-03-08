e-paper
Home / It's Viral / International Women’s Day: Odisha women sand artists create ‘women power’ sand art, Sudarsan Pattnaik shares pic

Girls sand artists of our Sand Art Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture with message “#WomenPower

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:10 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Puri, Odisha
Sudarsan Pattnaik shared the image of the artwork and the women artists.(Twitter/@sudarsansand)
         
Highlights
  • Girl students created a beautiful sand sculpture with a message of ‘women power
  • The sand sculpture was done at Puri beach in Odisha
  • The students are of renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s institute

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, girl students of renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s institute on Sunday created a beautiful sand sculpture with a message of ‘women power’ at Puri beach in Odisha.

Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared the image of the artwork and the women artist.

“#InternationalWomenDay2020 . Girls sand artists of our Sand Art Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture with message ‘#WomenPower’, at Puri beach in Odisha . #WomensDay2020,”he wrote.

The International Women’s Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
CBI files case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor
‘Even Yamraj will quit,’ Sanjay Raut over ‘dance of death’ in Delhi riots
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Meet Taniya Sanyal, India’s first woman firefighter appointed by AAI
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
