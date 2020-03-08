International Women’s Day: Odisha women sand artists create ‘women power’ sand art, Sudarsan Pattnaik shares pic
Girls sand artists of our Sand Art Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture with message “#WomenPowerit-s-viral Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:10 IST
- Girl students created a beautiful sand sculpture with a message of ‘women power
- The sand sculpture was done at Puri beach in Odisha
- The students are of renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s institute
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, girl students of renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s institute on Sunday created a beautiful sand sculpture with a message of ‘women power’ at Puri beach in Odisha.
Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared the image of the artwork and the women artist.
“#InternationalWomenDay2020 . Girls sand artists of our Sand Art Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture with message ‘#WomenPower’, at Puri beach in Odisha . #WomensDay2020,”he wrote.
#InternationalWomenDay2020 . Girls sand artists of our SandArt— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 8, 2020
Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture with message "#WomenPower", at Puri
beach in Odisha . #WomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/tmDRiS0EGB
The International Women’s Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.