Kid's unbelievable drumming skills will get you hooked. Watch

Kid’s unbelievable drumming skills will get you hooked. Watch

The video shared by a Twitter user has now mesmerised many.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 20, 2020 11:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the kid in question.
The image shows the kid in question. (Twitter/@ikaveri)
         

There are some videos which are so amazing that you want to play them on loop. If you’ve come across such clips, then you know what we’re talking about. In case you are yet to experience, then let this video of a kid showcasing his drumming skills be your first.

The video shared by a Twitter user has now mesmerised many as it shows a kid drumming in a pretty unconventional way.

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 1.4 lakh views and tons of appreciative comments from astonished social media users.

“He is super talented and amazing,” wrote a Twitter user.. “Wow... amazing. Brings a smile to the face,” praised another.

A video shared by Twitter user J Nandakumar, whose bio says he’s the convenor of a think tank named Prajna Pravah, shows a news report of a regional channel on the boy. In his tweet’s caption he identified the kid as Abhishek who hails from Malappuram, Kerala.

Here’s another video of the kid, shared by a Facebook user, which shows the kid trying his hands on a traditional percussion instrument.

What do you think of the drummer boy?

Also Read | Kids perform love song using makeshift drum set, video amazes people

