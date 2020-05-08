Kitty tries to wake up pupper with the gentlest taps. Watch

it-s-viral

The web is filled with videos of cat and doggo rivalries. But sometimes the Internet blesses us with little nuggets of sweet moments exchanged between these to two archnemeses of the animal kingdom. This is one such video which is so sweet that it feels like it has high-fructose corn syrup poured all over it.

The almost 20-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 7. Shared to the pleasantly titled subreddit ‘cats with dogs’, it has has been captioned, “Curious taps for the new puppy”.

The recording starts with a feline standing outside a pet carrier which has a sleeping doggo inside it. The door of the said carrier is open. The kitty inquisitively looks inside the box and pokes its paw inward to touch the pupper. The cat only offers the doggo tentative touches, maybe because it doesn’t wish to wake the pooch up or maybe because it is a little clueless about who this other four-legged furry beast is. Whatever the motivation for its actions, these gentle caresses between the two cuties are bound to melt your heart.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this interspecies friendship. One person tried to guess the cat’s narrative while writing, “Hello...hello...?”. To which another Reddit user responded with, “Is... this thing... alive.?”.

An individual said, “Oh my gosh that’s adorable! I hope they ultimately become friends!”. “So sweet and gentle,” read another comment.

Truly, this is so sweet that it is giving us a tooth-ache! What are your thoughts on the video?

