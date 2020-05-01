e-paper
Don’t judge a book by its cover and don’t judge a kitty’s ferocity by its size. Watch

This kitten, fighting a Rottweiler, is the poster child for the saying ‘size doesn’t matter’.

May 01, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
The image shows the cat and the dog engaged in a fight.
The image shows the cat and the dog engaged in a fight. (Twitter/@Brandongame10)
         

You may have heard the phrase “pick on someone your own size”. Well, this cat is here to change the philosophy completely.

This 40-second-long video was posted on Reddit. Though it seems to have been around the Internet since 2019, it was recently shared on the subreddit ‘aww’. The recording shows a Rottweiler in war with a kitten. There are paws, there are claws, and there is a whole lot of cuteness involved!

Given how the Rottweiler wiggles its tail, one assumes that this is a play fight. However, that doesn’t stop the kitten from giving the battle at all as it bites down on the canine’s snout.

The post, simply titled “Rottweiler and kitten” currently has more than 33,300 upvotes and nearly 500 comments.

Rottweiler and kitten from r/aww

Here is how Redditors reacted to this cute wrestling match! One person wrote, “Kitty totally held back. Rotti had no chance”. While another responded with, “The kitten just didn’t want to destroy the Rotti’s self-confidence”.

“This is my favourite thing,” read one comment. While another Reddit user said, “There is a tiger living in that kitten”.

Many believed that the kitty was the true boss in this whole situation and we’d have to agree! An individual on the thread stated, “What a vicious killer. That poor pup doesn’t stand a chance”.

Somebody even tried to guess the animals perspective while writing, “wap bap Kitten: ‘back foul beast, I shall smite thee’ Doggo: ‘HeEhEe smol kitten to gobble’”.

What are your thoughts on what appears to be the cutest interspecies fight video out there?

