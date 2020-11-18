e-paper
Life hack: video shows how to turn a purse into a ‘backpack’. Leaves netizens impressed

“I’m seriously impressed,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 02:00 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a woman carrying a bag.
The image shows a woman carrying a bag. (Reddit/@Kickstvnds)
         

Are you someone who is always looking for novel and more efficient ways to accomplish a task? Do you often spend your time watching various lifehack videos in a queue on YouTube? If you answered ‘yes’ to either or both of the questions asked above, then here is a recording which may tickle your fancy.

This just over 30-second-long clip was re-shared on Reddit on November 15.

The video opens to a shot of a woman asking people to grab their purses. “Put it over your head,” she says whilst hanging the bag on her neck.

Watch the video below to see how she transforms that purse into a ‘backpack’ in just a few moves. But be sure to watch until the very end to see how the ‘backpack’ changes back into a purse.

I know this will never apply to me, but I was still impressed. from r/Damnthatsinteresting

If you’re left feeling all types astounded after watching that video, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the subreddit ‘damn, that’s interesting’, this post has amassed over 79,000 upvotes and more than 1,000 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this lifehack. One person said, “I’m legit dumbfounded that I have never realized this in like 20 years of wearing purses”.

Another individual wrote, “I’d like her to teach us more life skills. Her style resonates with me”. “I’m seriously impressed,” read one comment under the post. Do you feel the same way?

What are your thoughts on this share? Is this trick something you’ll be trying anytime soon with your bag?

