Little brother reads big bro’s wholesome tweets about himself. This brotherly affection is bound to make you go aww

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 15:37 IST

Brotherhood may be one of the greatest joys some have the pleasure of experiencing. The siblingship may come along with a little banter and a whole lot of care as well as support. This notion is exemplified by a Twitter post shared by a younger sibling who found loving words his older brother tweeted about him in the past.

On June 2, four screenshots were posted along with text reading, “I searched up ‘little brother’ on my older bros tweets”. The original poster put a loudly crying face emoji next to the text. We assume that after reading these screenshots, you may be feeling overwhelmed with sentiments as well.

Ranging from 2010 to 2018, the screenshots showcase words of affirmation the older sibling put out on the Internet for his younger bro. Some of these tweets are downright cute, such as “The best thing about my life has been watching the growth of my younger brother”. While others are a little cheeky. For instance, one of his tweets read, “This man (the little bro) just threw on a whole suit to go to school on his 12th birthday. 12th”.

Check out all the screen grabs here:

I searched up "little brother" on my older bros tweets 😭 pic.twitter.com/OW2TZNaEj3 — Uchechi ⛹🏾‍♂️ (@TopTierNigga) July 2, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the tweet has captured netizens attention. The post currently has almost 35,000 retweets and nearly 3.5 lakh likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person wrote:

While another shared this video:

The original poster also shared this fun video of him and his older bro, just hanging out, on the thread:

I love my guy bro ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/SfSzAX8vJF — Uchechi ⛹🏾‍♂️ (@TopTierNigga) July 2, 2020

Are you grinning ear-to-ear? We surely are. What are your thoughts on this cute duo?

