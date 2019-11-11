Looking to brighten your Monday? Watching these playful pandas may help

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 16:51 IST

It’s that day of the week again. Going to work with the weekend hangover seems to be the same old routine. But, this video will definitely wipe your Monday blues with a dash of cuteness and a dollop of adorableness.

In a video posted on Twitter by People’s Daily China, two pandas can be seen playing on a revolving bowl-like chair. While one of them sits comfortably on it, another can be seen spinning the chair for its furry friend. These fluff balls are a favorite among netizens for their playful nature and this video offers nothing but pure joy.

One more time! Come and play with meeeee pic.twitter.com/13lH00MPMo — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 11, 2019

Posted about an hour ago, the video has collected over 1,000 views and more than 100 likes - and counting.

“So smart!” says a Twitter user about the pandas. “Bear bowl,” says another.

What do you think of this delightful video?