e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Mama aa raha hai,’ how BSF sentry announces oncoming elephant family

‘Mama aa raha hai,’ how BSF sentry announces oncoming elephant family

While the elephants go about their way, the Sentry on duty announces their entry to warn others and allow the animals easy passage

it-s-viral Updated: May 14, 2020 19:41 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows a herd of elephants crossing a fence.
The video shows a herd of elephants crossing a fence.(Twitter/@BSF_India)
         

You may have heard several terms to describe elephants. However, this video shared by BSF India shows elephants being referred to in a completely different way. It may leave you surprised and put a smile on your face.

The video shows a herd of elephants crossing a fence. While the elephants go about their way, the Sentry on duty announces their entry to warn others and allow the animals easy passage.

“Charlie 39 to control, Mama aa raha hai, chhota ya bada victor koi bhi abhi mat bhejna… Sentry on duty announcing entry of a herd of elephants, across fence,” says the caption posted along with the video. “Free roaming Gajraj (respectfully called ‘Mama’) rule the jungles along international boundary in Garo hills Meghalaya,” the tweet says further.

Watch the video below:

Posted earlier today, the video has collected over 2,000 likes and more than 400 retweets - and counting. Several people have posted comments about the video and the unique term to describe elephants.

“Thanks #BSF for allowing wild animals for roaming and treating them respectfully,” says a Twitter user. “What a scene,” posts an individual, adding, “Welcome mama,” in the following tweet.

What do you think of this term?

tags
top news
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Opening for India for 8 years: Dhawan’s reply to Rohit, Warner
Opening for India for 8 years: Dhawan’s reply to Rohit, Warner
Tesla owner locks carjacker inside vehicle using remote app to help cops nab him
Tesla owner locks carjacker inside vehicle using remote app to help cops nab him
On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi’s lawyers
On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi’s lawyers
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In