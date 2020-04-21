Man experiences the not-so-great wonders of having his kid as colleague. Watch

it-s-viral

People are often advised to keep their personal and professional lives separate. However, this is becoming harder to do in today’s work from home culture. Lucky for us, this blurring of the corporate and the individual line is producing hilarious results.

This almost a-minute-long video was posted on Reddit on April 21. It shows a dad trying to work from home whilst his daughter tries to keep him company. But it is unclear if the company is appreciated or not.

The clip starts with the child asking very pressing questions which are more important than her dad’s work, such as “Did you switch off the fan?”. Along with, “You couldn’t hear me?”. The kiddo carries on with her ‘must-watch’ shenanigans as the recording continues, even falling at one point. But don’t worry, she quickly starts mimicking some sea otters, unbothered by the fall.

Don’t believe us? Well, have a look at the post, titled “Tried working from home with kids. Doesn’t work”. It currently has over 6,500 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the video! One person wrote, “Come on bruh she even said with a cherry on top of your house, that’s a deal no one can refuse”. To which the original poster, aka the dad, responded with, “It was pretty hard to refuse that line... problem is, I don’t have rubber on my phone so I couldn’t really help her out”, referring to the daughter’s request which inspired the ‘pretty please’.

Other parents also took to the thread to shed light on their work-from-home experiences. One person said, “Mine are outside the door alternately beating each other or demanding food”.

“The whole video is adorable but the descending HEEs really got me”, read one comment. While another Reddit user stated, “at least we know what otters sound like. I’ve been wondering for YEARS”.

What are your thoughts on this little one?