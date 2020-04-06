e-paper
Man makes picnic table for squirrels during self-isolation, goes viral

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:25 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
A squirrel having a snack on the picnic table.
A squirrel having a snack on the picnic table.(Twitter)
         

A man from the United States has managed to spiral up an adorable idea that he found during the self-isolation period -- building a tiny picnic table for squirrels in his neighbourhood to eat on.

Rick Kalinowski, a 43-year-old from Bryn Mawr, has built the picnic bench and placed it outside the living room window so he could “watch the squirrels each while I have my coffee every morning.”

“I buy a variety of nuts and seeds for the squirrels along with fresh-cut fruit. It brings me happiness especially during these uncertain times,” Fox News quoted Kalinowski as saying.

“The morning I made the video, the squirrels just looked so happy and cute eating,” he added.

The netizens all over the United States were charmed by the idea and took to their social media handles to share their version of picnic tables built for the wood creature.

One Twitter user is apparently “waiting for squirrels” to come and sit on the picnic table he made.

“I saw this picnic table and had to make it. Now I’m waiting for squirrels. I hope they don’t have a stay at home order,” the tweet read.

“day #? of quarantine: made a picnic table for the squirrels stay tuned for some great pictures within the next couple days,” wrote another user.

