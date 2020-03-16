Man rescues baby camel from pit, wins its mom’s gratitude. Watch

it-s-viral

The video of a man rescuing a baby camel is a perfect example

After a few attempts, both the man and the calf come out and the little one is seen uniting with its mother

Animal rescue stories always keep the torch of kindness lit - and act as a safe haven from all the heartbreaking things the world is surrounded by these days. Such stories always bring about a smile on one’s face and this touching video of a man rescuing a baby camel is a perfect example. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the video is tugging at the heartstrings of many.

The 40-second-long clip shows a camel calf stranded in a ditch in what likes a desert area. A few seconds into the clip, a man cautiously climbs down the pit to help the calf get up to its mother. After a few attempts, both the man and the calf come out and the little one is seen uniting with its mother. What makes the video all the more mvoing is the way the mother reacts to its calf’s rescue.

Check out the video:

Do what is right,

Not what is easy🙏🏼🙏🏼

It was difficult to lift the calf but he succeed to reunite it with her mother. And the gratitude in their eyes at the end ....

Enough to melt any heart. pic.twitter.com/JNhOL8TBK9 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 15, 2020

Posted on March 15, the video has garnered over 3,000 views and impressed comments from netizens. The innocence and thankfulness in the eyes of the mother camel and the calf is restoring people’s faith in humanity.

“They always look back with gratitude...look at their eyes!” comments a Twitter user. “He has done a noble work for those innocent who don’t have a voice to speak,” writes another. “This is a humane act,” writes a third.

What d you think of this moving rescue?

