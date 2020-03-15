e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / People rescue elephant calf from ditch while its family patiently waits. Watch

People rescue elephant calf from ditch while its family patiently waits. Watch

The entire time of the rescue the herd stood a little far from the rescuers and allowed them to carry out their work.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 15, 2020 10:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
After 5 hours of struggle they managed to rescue the calf.
After 5 hours of struggle they managed to rescue the calf.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
         
Highlights
  • Forest officials rescued an elephant calf
  • The elephant calf fell into a natural ditch and eventually the forest officials were alerted
  • After 5 hours of struggle they managed to rescue the calf

Elephants are among the most revered animal species around the world. They have an undeniable air of wisdom and dignity which influences the way they interact with members of other species, including humans. They also have a close bond with their family and know when to trust someone trying to save their kin from danger. A story portraying the same was recently shared on Twitter and it has now left people impressed.

Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the video is just 4-second-long and details the moment after some forest officials rescued an elephant calf. It’s however, the story he shared that has now put a smile on people’s face.

He wrote that a very small elephant calf fell into a natural ditch and eventually the forest officials were alerted. After 5 hours of struggle and hard work they managed to rescue the calf. The surprising part, as shared by Kaswan, was that during the entire time the herd stood a little far from the rescuers and allowed them to carry out their work. The family just stood and observed how things were going on.

While replying to his own tweet Kaswan further wrote, “The calf after coming out went straight to family and met like he is doing after years. All happy faces.”

Since being shared a few hours back, the video has gathered over 22,000 views. It has also garnered more than 2,300 likes.

While some wondered about the human-elephant relationship, others applauded the forest officials for doing such a great job. Some simply wrote the video made them happy. Many wrote about the intelligence of the gentle giants.

“Wow. Elephants accept human help,’ wrote a Twitter user. “Brilliant, not a lot folks understand why one has to stay away for a period! The herd never leaves! And views any intervention as a threat!” commented another. “The discipline of the herd standing away and watching the rescue is indeed a lesson for humans, as we at times make things chaotic by our indiscipline. The Intelligence of these gigantic beings is simply awesome,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the tale of rescue?

tags
top news
Coronavirus cases in India climb to 93, govt scales up combat efforts
Coronavirus cases in India climb to 93, govt scales up combat efforts
India brings back 211 students from coronavirus-hit Italy’s Milan
India brings back 211 students from coronavirus-hit Italy’s Milan
To contain coronavirus spread, India suspends travel to Kartarpur Sahib
To contain coronavirus spread, India suspends travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Coronavirus will change the way we shop, travel and work for years
Coronavirus will change the way we shop, travel and work for years
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
LIVE| Party member who criticized Xi’s handling of covid-19 goes missing
LIVE| Party member who criticized Xi’s handling of covid-19 goes missing
‘I am at my peak’: 10 years after debut, Ranji star aims Test comeback
‘I am at my peak’: 10 years after debut, Ranji star aims Test comeback
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news