People rescue elephant calf from ditch while its family patiently waits. Watch

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 10:55 IST

The elephant calf fell into a natural ditch and eventually the forest officials were alerted

After 5 hours of struggle they managed to rescue the calf

Elephants are among the most revered animal species around the world. They have an undeniable air of wisdom and dignity which influences the way they interact with members of other species, including humans. They also have a close bond with their family and know when to trust someone trying to save their kin from danger. A story portraying the same was recently shared on Twitter and it has now left people impressed.

Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the video is just 4-second-long and details the moment after some forest officials rescued an elephant calf. It’s however, the story he shared that has now put a smile on people’s face.

He wrote that a very small elephant calf fell into a natural ditch and eventually the forest officials were alerted. After 5 hours of struggle and hard work they managed to rescue the calf. The surprising part, as shared by Kaswan, was that during the entire time the herd stood a little far from the rescuers and allowed them to carry out their work. The family just stood and observed how things were going on.

While replying to his own tweet Kaswan further wrote, “The calf after coming out went straight to family and met like he is doing after years. All happy faces.”

Today a very small elephant calf fell into a natural ditch inside the forest. Staff got alerted by sound. Herd tried best & then stood little far, which they usually do so that human helps. After 5 hours of work & struggle by calf he was finally rescued. Now back with family. pic.twitter.com/F8Y2LS1g4f — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 14, 2020

Since being shared a few hours back, the video has gathered over 22,000 views. It has also garnered more than 2,300 likes.

While some wondered about the human-elephant relationship, others applauded the forest officials for doing such a great job. Some simply wrote the video made them happy. Many wrote about the intelligence of the gentle giants.

“Wow. Elephants accept human help,’ wrote a Twitter user. “Brilliant, not a lot folks understand why one has to stay away for a period! The herd never leaves! And views any intervention as a threat!” commented another. “The discipline of the herd standing away and watching the rescue is indeed a lesson for humans, as we at times make things chaotic by our indiscipline. The Intelligence of these gigantic beings is simply awesome,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

