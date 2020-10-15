e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man uses JCB excavator to scratch his back. Video leaves people amused and confused

Man uses JCB excavator to scratch his back. Video leaves people amused and confused

The video is collecting varied reactions from people online.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 13:30 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man using the JCB excavator to scratch his back.
The man using the JCB excavator to scratch his back. (Facebook/Abdul Nasar)
         

A man’s strange use of a JCB excavator has left netizens both amused and confused. A video shared on Facebook shows the man using the huge machine as a back scratcher. This usage of the JCB excavator has prompted various reactions on the social networking site with some calling the whole incident amusing, some asking questions and still others calling the stunt dangerous.

The 41-second-long video shows a man using a rolled up cloth to scratch his back. Still not satisfied, he walks up to the JCB excavator and bends in front of it. The operator then switches it on and the excavator bucket acts as a back scratcher for the man.

Posted on October 11, the video has collected over 4,000 reactions and more than 2,300 shares. The comments section of the post is filled with varied reactions. While some thought the video was funny, many others thought it was dangerous and reckless.

“Don’t repeat it,” wrote a Facebook user. “If I had a JCB, I could have scratched my back,” reads a comment by another when translated from Malayalam.

What do you think about the video?

tags
top news
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
SC notice to Centre, Google, Amazon, FB on plea over protection of UPI transactions
SC notice to Centre, Google, Amazon, FB on plea over protection of UPI transactions
BARC to pause audience estimates of news channels amid fake TRP fraud probe
BARC to pause audience estimates of news channels amid fake TRP fraud probe
Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bhojpuri rap inspires poster war between political parties
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bhojpuri rap inspires poster war between political parties
Donald Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for taking down Biden story in NY Post
Donald Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for taking down Biden story in NY Post
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In