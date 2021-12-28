e-paper
Home / It's Viral / May the ‘beat’ be with you: Director Robert Rodriguez shares video of jam session with Baby Yoda. Netizens can’t keep calm

May the ‘beat’ be with you: Director Robert Rodriguez shares video of jam session with Baby Yoda. Netizens can’t keep calm

Baby Yoda can be seen nodding his head to the rhythm of the guitar and that makes this clip a delightful watch.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:09 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows director Robert Rodriguez playing the guitar as Baby Yoda sits beside him.
The image shows director Robert Rodriguez playing the guitar as Baby Yoda sits beside him.(Twitter/@Rodriguez)
         

The Internet blesses us with videos that can instantly bring a smile to one’s face. This clip of Baby Yoda grooving to a jamming session is just the right addition to that category. In case you’re unaware, Baby Yoda is a popular character from the science-fiction series The Mandalorian. The video, shared on Twitter by the director of the series, Robert Rodriguez has grabbed the attention of netizens and swiftly gone viral on Twitter. After watching the clip, you may also find yourself playing the video on loop while saying aww.

The video starts with Rodriguez playing a guitar. The animatronic puppet of Baby Yoda can be seen sitting beside him on the set. “Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of The Mandalorian: The Tragedy,” informs the caption shared alongside the video. Baby Yoda can be seen nodding his head to the rhythm of the guitar and that makes this clip a delightful watch.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 25, the clip has garnered over 3.6 million views and tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable Baby Yoda, others pointed out how life-like the animatronic puppet of the popular character looked. Many also expressed their love for the video with heart emojis.

What do you think of this adorable jamming session?

