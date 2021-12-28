May the ‘beat’ be with you: Director Robert Rodriguez shares video of jam session with Baby Yoda. Netizens can’t keep calm

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:09 IST

The Internet blesses us with videos that can instantly bring a smile to one’s face. This clip of Baby Yoda grooving to a jamming session is just the right addition to that category. In case you’re unaware, Baby Yoda is a popular character from the science-fiction series The Mandalorian. The video, shared on Twitter by the director of the series, Robert Rodriguez has grabbed the attention of netizens and swiftly gone viral on Twitter. After watching the clip, you may also find yourself playing the video on loop while saying aww.

The video starts with Rodriguez playing a guitar. The animatronic puppet of Baby Yoda can be seen sitting beside him on the set. “Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of The Mandalorian: The Tragedy,” informs the caption shared alongside the video. Baby Yoda can be seen nodding his head to the rhythm of the guitar and that makes this clip a delightful watch.

Take a look at the clip:

Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020

Shared on December 25, the clip has garnered over 3.6 million views and tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable Baby Yoda, others pointed out how life-like the animatronic puppet of the popular character looked. Many also expressed their love for the video with heart emojis.

When he COOS mid song 😭😭😭😭😭😭

I love this puppet baby so much . pic.twitter.com/8r11Omubbf — Mysterious Stranger She/Her (@fluffybook) December 25, 2020

I think you just won the holidays Robert. — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) December 25, 2020

Jammin’ to that music! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ysa7630eLD — Danudaine / Mando Spoilers (@Danudaine) December 25, 2020

That little squeal he gives! 😍 — Missy the Pissed-off Patriot🇺🇸TEXT USPS to 50409 (@missykender) December 26, 2020

What do you think of this adorable jamming session?