Meghalaya Police gives anti-drug twist to John Lennon’s iconic song Imagine, calls it ‘The Khaki Vibes’

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 13:50 IST

Police authorities across the country, every now and then, come up with creative content to spread awareness about drug abuse and to discourage people from using the substances. A few days ago, Mumbai Police shared a trippy anti-drug Instagram post which piqued people’s attention. This time, it’s Meghalaya Police who is gathering all the appreciative comments for their amazingly creative anti-drug post.

The department came up with a song to encourage and urge people to live a drug free life. They gave a twist to the lyrics of John Lennon’s iconic song Imagine and came up with ‘The Khaki Vibes’.

The clip starts with the words, “Imagine no addiction.” Then throughout the video, with their melodious voices and skilful instrument play, the officials talk about how one can be drug free if they try. It also shows the officers holding placards with words like, “no addiction”, “no opium or heroin” and “high on life” written on them.

Meghalaya Police shared the post on both Facebook and Twitter.

“On the occasion of #WorldMusicDay & upcoming International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2020 [June 26], and in continuation of our awareness campaign, under the guidance of Shri R. Chandranathan, IPS, DGP, we are launching an Awareness Video Song, by ‘The Khaki Vibes’,” the department wrote and shared the video.

Since being shared, the posts have gathered tons of likes and people showered the comments sections with appreciative reactions. There were many who applauded the department’s creative approach.

“Wow beautifully sung by the Meghalaya Police, I believe this will be a strong message to all the people of the state that they [police] not only perform their duties but also create a healthy and a loving atmosphere to live in. Well done Officers. God bless you,” wrote a Facebook user. “No dearth of talent in our state. Thank you Meghalaya Police, you do us proud,” expressed another.” Meghalaya is known as the capital of rock in India. Even high ranking officials know music very well, including ex CM and present CM,” wrote a third.

Often referred to as the ultimate peace anthem, the song Imagine was composed in 1971. Here is the original song:

What do you think of “The Khaki vibes”?