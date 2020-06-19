Mumbai Police’s anti-drug ‘LSD’ post is something everyone should follow

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:39 IST

Mumbai Police is known for sharing witty posts that drive home important messages. Case in point is their latest anti-drug post where the department came up with a creative and punny post to share the message “say no to drugs.”

In the post, the department gave a whole new meaning to the letters “LSD”. Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is a hallucinogenic drug. Mumbai Police gave a twist to the letters “LSD” to turn it into an anti-drug message. In their Instagram post, they described it as “Let’s Social Distance” from ‘trips’ – the psychedelic experience one has after taking drugs.

They also shared a video to further emphasis on their anti-drug message.

The post, shared just about four hours ago, gathered over 65,000 views – and counting. Several people shared tons of reactions. Some also took this opportunity to show their creativity and drop punny comments. The post also made many laugh out loud and they expressed the same with the help of emojis.

“It is ‘high’ time we did,” wrote an Instagram user. “hahahah,” expressed another. “The admin of the handle needs a raise,” commented a third and many agreed. “Who else is tripping on this post,” jokingly expressed another. “I’m super impressed with Mumbai Police’s social media team,” wrote a fifth and honestly, we are too.

This, however, is not the first time that the department has shared an anti-drug post. Just two days ago, they shared another ‘say no to drugs’ post in the form of a WhatsApp conversation.