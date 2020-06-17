e-paper
Mumbai Police shares anti-drugs post with a punny twist. Watch

Mumbai Police posted a video showing a phone conversation that starts with the question, “Favourite heroin?”

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:21 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police also used the hashtag #TypeNoToDrugs.
Mumbai Police also used the hashtag #TypeNoToDrugs.(Instagram/@MumbaiPolice)
         

An advisory or PSA against drugs would usually be a serious and hard-hitting one that could really scare a person. But trust Mumbai Police to share an anti-drug post which will make you smile and also do the job it is meant to. In a post shared on June 16, Mumbai Police shared a ‘say no to drugs’ post but with a little twist.

A video shared in the post shows a phone screen in which a conversation is going on. “Favourite heroin?” is the message received on this number. The other person begins listing his favourites, which are all names of different drugs. That’s when the person clarifies that they actually made a spelling error and were asking about something else.

“It’s ‘high’ time you ‘auto-correct’ your habits because drugs are the wrong ‘type’,” says the post shared by Mumbai Police. They also used the hashtag #TypeNoToDrugs.

The post has received over 89,000 views and more than 20,000 likes so far.

“So eager to know who handles this account,” posts an individual. “Don’t do drugs kids,” says another. “Savage,” comments a third. “Hats off to the creativity,” adds a fourth.

Earlier this month as well, Mumbai Police shared an equally interesting anti-drug tweet, this time by sharing an image of a cat. Click here to know more.

What do you think of their latest anti-drug post?

