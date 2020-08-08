Michelle Obama’s new playlist post on Instagram wows people. Heard the songs yet?

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:24 IST

The former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama’s most recent Instagram post may excite many music lovers. Shared from her official account on August 8, the post lists all the songs on Obama’s new playlist. To say that the former First Lady’s musical selection is excellent would be an understatement.

“Excited to share with you a new @Spotify playlist inspired by the first season of my new podcast. It’s filled with incredible new artists and a whole lot of #BlackGirlMagic. I hope you’ll give it a listen and follow some of these terrific musicians. #MichelleObamaPodcast,” reads the text shared along with the post.

Since being posted on the photo and video sharing application, this image has created quite a buzz. It currently has nearly 1.7 lakh likes and over 1,500 comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Thank you, Michelle”. Another individual wrote, “She just keeps outdoing herself”.

“These songs are fire. Thanks!” read one comment on the post.

Some artists mentioned in the post also left positive comments. American singer-songwriter, Jamila Woods left two purple hearts and a folded hands emoji under Obama’s post.

This playlist is inspired by her new podcast, named The Michelle Obama Podcast. The show features Obama having deep conversations with those close to her about engaging topics.

Back in January, Obama similarly shared a workout playlist on Instagram which also wowed people:

What are your thoughts on the post? Is this playlist something you’ll be checking out soon?

