Michelle Obama’s advice to Meghan Markle on motherhood leaves her ‘speechless’

Jul 30, 2019

When it comes to suggestions about motherhood, it’s USA’s former first lady Michelle Obama’s advice that has left new mom Meghan Markle - Duchess of Sussex - “speechless.” Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Harry’s first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6.

As a visitor editor of ‘British Vogue’ for their September issue, Markle sent a set of questions to Obama. It’s one of the answers that Markle received from Obama about motherhood that has intrigued the Duchess.

In response to Markle’s question about what motherhood has taught Obama, the mother of two replied, “Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go. Try as we might, there’s only so much we can control. And, boy, have I tried especially at first. As mothers, we just don’t want anything or anyone to hurt our babies. But life has other plans. Bruised knees, bumpy roads and broken hearts are part of the deal,” it continued.

The former FLOTUS further went on and talked about her two daughters, Malia (21) and Sasha (18). “Motherhood has taught me that, most of the time, my job is to give them the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be. Not who I want them to be or who I wish I was at that age, but who they are, deep inside,” she wrote while answering Markel’s question.

“My job is not to bulldoze a path for them in an effort to eliminate all possible adversity. But instead, I need to be a safe and consistent place for them to land when they inevitably fail; and to show them, again and again, how to get up on their own,” Obama further added.

While talking about Obama’s answers Markle added that the replies she received were “thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated narrative - a gentle reminder not of how but of why she has become such a globally respected public figure.” Further admitting, Obama’s reply has left her “somewhat speechless.”

Jul 30, 2019