Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share new pic of royal baby Archie

This Father’s Day, celebrated on June 16 worldwide, was very special for the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry as he celebrated it with his newborn Prince Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially shared the first picture of their little bundle of joy on Sunday which is the cutest thing on the Internet today.

In the picture, the little one can be seen in Prince Harry’s arms wide awake, grabbing on to his father’s finger.

The picture was shared on Instagram by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ s official account named @sussexroyal.

Apart from the royal couple, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William also celebrated the day with his son Prince Louis and father Prince Charles by posting pictures on Instagram.

Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Harry’s first child on May 6. During a photo-call on May 8, they introduced their newborn to the world. The royal couple later announced that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was also blessed by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 15:48 IST