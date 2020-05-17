e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Mumma bear shows cub how to climb a tree. Video makes people go ‘wow’

Mumma bear shows cub how to climb a tree. Video makes people go ‘wow’

Shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, the video shows a mom bear climbing a tree while her cub observes from the ground.

it-s-viral Updated: May 17, 2020 11:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the bear climbing the tree.
The image shows the bear climbing the tree. (Twitter/@SudhaRamenIFS)
         

It’s often said that when we see something, we learn it faster. Seems like this bear mom knows that the way her baby is going to learn how to climb a tree if she shows the little one herself. A video of that moment of teaching also made its way onto Twitter and it’s something that’s absolutely sweet to witness.

Shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, the video shows a mom bear climbing a tree while her cub observes from the ground. “Mumma bear shows the way to climb the tree. Look at the ease with which she does that,” Ramen tweeted. She then added a note of caution and wrote, “Always remember that when you are near forests or hills, someone might watch you from the tree.”

As for who recorded this wonderful sight or when, Ramen wrote that it’s unknown but added that it was taken at Nilgiris.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video prompted tons of comments from people.

“Adorable,” wrote a Twitter user. “Lovely,” commented another. As for some other Twitter users they simply wrote “wow” or used love emojis.

A few days ago on Mother’s Day, another video tugged at the heartstrings of many. It shows a mommy moose helping her kid to cross a road.

What do you think of the bear video?

