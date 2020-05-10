Mommy moose helps her child cross the street for the very first time. Watch

it-s-viral

It’s Mother’s Day and several people are celebrating those amazing women who have helped us grow into who we are today. From sharing appreciative words on social media to exchanging exuberant gifts in person, children all around seem to be doing whatever they can to make the maternal figures in their lives feel special. On this special occasion, here is a video from the animal kingdom showcasing an exchange between a mommy and baby moose.

This almost two-minute-long clip has been around the Internet since 2019. However, it resurfaced in popularity again after being shared on Reddit on May 9. Posted on the subreddit ‘aww’ and captioned, “Baby moose encounters its first road”, it is bound to make you do just that.

The incident is captured by a person sitting on the passenger seat of a car driving down a road. The car stops when the passengers spot a mom moose crossing the street. They notice that her child, who was behind her up until the point, has stopped by the roadside. The baby moose’s body language makes it evident that it is scared of climbing onto the concrete.

As the clip progresses, the mother moose crosses the road at few times, maybe to offer her child some words of moos-ivation or just show it how to walk on the paved path. Finally, the baby makes its way across the manmade pathway onto the grasslands behind its guardian.

The post currently has over 14,000 upvotes and nearly 300 comments on Reddit.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this sweet video. One person on the thread said, “Mama moose seems apologetic for holding up the cars”. While another wrote, “Ha! Reminds of a dog walking in shoes”.

Some on the subreddit even tried to guess the mother’s perspective when writing, “Mama moose is clearly frustrated: ‘Dammit Jimmy, stop embarrassing me, you’re holding up traffic’”.

What are your thoughts on this mother-child duo?

