Netizens are loving this granny and her groovy moves. Watch

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 11:28 IST

This TikTok video of a granny and her granddaughter is here to prove that even grandparents are ready to participate and ace all the Snapchat filters and TikTok challenges in the quirkiest ways

The clip shared by TikTok user @d.agonzalez shows her sister teaching their grandmother steps to the peppy song ‘Pew Pew Pew’ by Auntie Hammy. Step by step, the woman teaches her granny how to groove to the trending song and the granny does it in her own cute way. The steps pulled off by this grandma are bowling netizens over.

Check out the video:

And this how the video turned out

The tutorial video has gone viral with over 69 million views and tons of praise from netizens. While some couldn’t stop lauding this grandma’s spirit, others wanted more of her dance videos.

“OMG! She’s killin’ it,” writes a TikTok user. “And groovy granny has won the Internet today,” comments another. “Please do more videos with her!” requests a third.

If the videos made you gush too here’s another skit by groovy granny.

What do you think about groovy granny and dance moves?