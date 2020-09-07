‘Our universe in different kinds of light’: NASA shares mesmerising post

it-s-viral

There is something astounding about the images which capture the world outside the Earth. They are often beyond belief and case in point is this post shared on NASA’s official Instagram account.

“Observing our universe in different kinds of light,” NASA wrote as the opening line of their post and shared some images. The rest of the post described that each of the images combine data from NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory with data from other missions.

“This “multiwavelength” approach to astronomy helps us get a more complete understanding of objects in space,” they wrote further. The post also explained from where the data is collected for each image. The post further detailed that the first image is that of “Helix Nebula” and the second one is “the Cartwheel Galaxy” that resembles a bull’s eye. As for the third and the fourth, they’re “Eta Carinae”, a volatile system containing two massive stars and “Supernova 1987A (SN 1987A)” in the Large Magellanic Cloud, respectively.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared on September 4, the post has gathered over 1.5 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed over one million likes and close to 7,000 comments.

“This is incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “Looks like a party in space,” joked another. “Love you so much NASA. Thank you for your work. This nebula is so fantastic,” praised another. “This is so beautiful,” said a fourth and many agreed.

