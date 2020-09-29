e-paper
Passenger left his bag in a taxi, what happened next was very sweet

This post was shared on the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 29, 2020 19:07 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This post was shared on September 29.
This post was shared on September 29.
         

Small acts of kindness can go a long way. Being at the giving or receiving end of a friendly deed can be quite a pleasurable experience. Similarly, hearing or reading about such instances can also fill one up with a sense of hope and joy. If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then this wholesome post by the Humans of Bombay is bound to bring a massive smile to your face.

Humans of Bombay shared this post on their official Instagram page on September 29. The image shows a man sitting inside a taxi. He has a huge smile on his face. The caption shared alongside the post tells his story.

Find out how the story ends by checking out the post, below. Be sure to read until the very end to see his sweet reference to his wife.

"Few weeks ago I ferried a passenger to the hospital– he was very stressed. When we got to the hospital, he paid me my fare and rushed out in a hurry; he forgot his bag in the cab without even realising. He was already so stressed, I didn’t want to hassle him further– I decided to wait below the hospital for him. A few passengers tried to hail my cab, but I refused. Finally, the man came down after a few hours; he was shocked to find me waiting. I handed over his bag; he was so stunned that he barely managed to say, ‘Thank you’. I hadn’t even bothered to open the bag; I still don’t know what was in it." "Then what happened?" "Then what Madam, I had to hurry home. My wife gets very angry if I get late for dinner!"

Are you grinning ear to ear too? If so, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform just over an hour ago, this share has received a lot of appreciation. It currently has nearly 15,000 likes and many supportive comments. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are rapidly increasing.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Pure soul”.

Another individual wrote, “This is heartwarming”. “Living legend,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

