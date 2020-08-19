‘Love isn’t in grand gestures, it’s in the little things’: This couple’s story will put a big smile on your face

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:47 IST

If you’re looking for something to brighten up a gloomy day, this story of a couple who were high school sweethearts and have been married for over 30 years may be just what the doctor ordered. Their tale has been featured on the Humans of Bombay page, which often brings its readers heartwarming and inspiring stories. This one is no different and may put a huge smile on your face.

In the post, a woman, not named, details how she and her husband got married against their family’s wishes and moved to Mumbai to build their lives together.

“Rashesh began working and earned Rs 490 a month. So we rented a kitchen at a friend’s apartment and slept on a broken bed. 2 days after our wedding, I started working as an architect and earned Rs 500. With our incomes, we could afford rent and groceries, but that was it,” she says in the post.

The post goes on to detail how they bought a room in a building and worked tirelessly at their jobs. She describes how they shared their responsibilities once they had their children, even though juggling between work and home was difficult. They managed everything together despite questions and criticism from people.

Their story perfectly highlights how love is in the little things you do for one another. We’ll let you read their entire story in the post below. You may even feel like sharing their story with a loved one.

Since being shared on August 18, the post has collected over 57,000 likes and several comments on Instagram.

“That’s such a great love story,” shared an individual. “Couple goals,” added another. “This is so adorable! Wishing you two unending love and happiness!” posted a third. “Made me cry,” wrote a fourth.

