Home / It's Viral / Punjab family says no to wedding gifts, sets up donation box for farmers

Punjab family says no to wedding gifts, sets up donation box for farmers

The family appealed to the guests to make generous donations for the farmers protesting against three recently enacted farm laws

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:33 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Muktsar, Punjab
Family in Sri Muktsar Sahib didn’t accept gifts at a wedding ceremony & instead placed a donation box.(ANI)
         

A family in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, asked their relatives and friends to donate money for the protesting farmers, instead of presenting gifts, during the wedding of their son recently.

At the ceremony, they put up a donation box in the venue and appealed to guests to make generous donations for the farmers protesting against three recently enacted farm laws in and around Delhi.

“This is our struggle and we all must fight it together. Everyone should help them. I would like to urge the young generation to do something for society, and come out in their support,” said Abhijit Singh, the groom.

A relative of the groom told ANI their entire family agreed to do something for the farmers.

“We were celebrating here, while the farmers are protesting; so we thought of extending our support to them,” he said.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, are protesting the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September by voice vote, despite objection by opposition parties.

They are the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers' protest day 15: 'No rift among our unions,' say protesters
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India's greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don't watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Education minister Pokhriyal to interact with students; address key issues like CBSE exams
Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada's nod to Pfizer | 10 points
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
