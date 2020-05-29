e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rescuer rushes to save unresponsive lizard. What happens next will guarantee giggles

Rescuer rushes to save unresponsive lizard. What happens next will guarantee giggles

The tweet is complete with a picture of said lizard.

it-s-viral Updated: May 29, 2020 19:41 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Who wouldn’t call for help over a lizard like that.
Who wouldn’t call for help over a lizard like that. (Twitter/@RSPCA_Frontline)
         

Animal rescuers have to be prepared for all sorts of situations every time they’re called in to help. Sometimes, however, the incident can leave them flummoxed and surprised too. This situation is a case in point it seems. A post shared on Twitter details what happened when a rescuer was called about an unresponsive lizard.

The tweet has been shared by RSPCA Frontline. RSPCA stands for Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and is a welfare charity in the UK. “Ben Jones was called out to an unresponsive lizard in Coventry today,” says the tweet.

However, upon arriving at the scene Jones discovered something else. Yes, he did find an unresponsive lizard but it was like for a very good reason. It wasn’t a real lizard at all.

“The lizard was indeed unresponsive... and made of plastic!” the tweet says further.

The tweet is complete with a picture of said lizard, and to be honest, it does look quite real… and scary. Anyone who has a fear of lizards wouldn’t want to go too close.

The tweet, since being shared, has collected quite a few reactions.

“I had a similar experience with a plastic lizard near my house a while ago,” comments an individual. “That’s so funny! The caller must have been so embarrassed. I hope Ben proceeded with extreme caution!” writes another. “Godzilla!” reacts a third, and yes, completely apt description. And this is why this reaction also makes so much sense.

A similar incident went viral earlier this month. In this bizarre case, armed cops and a helicopter arrived in England’s Kent countryside after getting a call to catch a tiger on the loose. In a hilarious twist, the tiger turned out to be a sculpture.

tags
top news
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
LIVE: Maharashtra records 116 Covid-19 deaths in highest single-day toll
LIVE: Maharashtra records 116 Covid-19 deaths in highest single-day toll
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In