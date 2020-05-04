e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Armed cops, helicopter arrive after call to catch tiger on the loose. It turns out to be a sculpture

Armed cops, helicopter arrive after call to catch tiger on the loose. It turns out to be a sculpture

It’s an excellent sculpture TBH.

May 04, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter user Martha shared the strange incident about the tiger sculpture made by her grandmother.
Twitter user Martha shared the strange incident about the tiger sculpture made by her grandmother.
         

Spotting a tiger while you’re out on a walk can be a daunting experience. With so many stories these days about wild animals turning up in places they otherwise wouldn’t, spotting a big cat definitely calls for alarm bells to ring. So that’s what happened when a few people spotted a tiger in the Kent countryside, in England. They called for help resulting in armed cops and even a helicopter arriving on the scene to look into the matter. However, in a bizarre turn of events, the tiger turned out to be a sculpture.

In a post, Twitter user Martha articulated the strange incident. “My Granny is a sculptress. Today 10 armed police and a helicopter were called to her house after walkers reported a tiger in the woods. This is the tiger,” she wrote on Twitter sharing pictures of the incident.

Looking at the pictures she shared, we think Martha’s granny is an excellent sculptor.

That looks like quite a nice sculpture.

The tiger look-alike was made from chicken wire and resin by Juliet Simpson, 85, 20 years ago, reports The Guardian.

“My son Duncan rang up and said there were armed police on the hill leading up to my house,” Simpson said. “Ten of them! By then I could see the helicopter above, and I thought, goodness me. So then I walked up the road and saw the police Land Rover. I went up and said: ‘Do you want to be introduced to this tiger?’” she told The Guardian.

She added that the tiger had never been a cause of concern before apart from surprising a few dogs. The officers looked into the matter after the call and went away after establishing the situation didn’t put public at risk.

Meanwhile, tweeple seemed more than excited about this tiger sculpture.

“Congratulations to sculptor granny. Whether granny wants to still sell the work or still keep it as landmark. Legendary!” wrote a Twitter user. “Tiger Queen as a sequel to Tiger King?” joked another.

Here’s what someone who has seen the sculpture in person shared:

Earlier, in March, a similar incident in Spain went viral. People called for help after spotting a ‘lion’ roaming in a garden. The animal turned out to be a dog.

