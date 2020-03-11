e-paper
Bushy dog mistaken for a lion in Spain, this is how Twitter reacted

This doggo is rocking a full mane and it isn’t even no-shave-November yet.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 11, 2020 14:33 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One doesn’t need to be a professional dog groomer to realise that this cutie is in dire need of a hair-cut.
One doesn’t need to be a professional dog groomer to realise that this cutie is in dire need of a hair-cut.(Policia Local Molina de Segura//official Twitter)
         
Highlights
  • This particular doggo was mistaken for a lion in Spain.
  • Those confused by the dog’s appearance complained to the police about a loose lion.
  • The police department of Molina de Segura took to Twitter to disclose their findings.

People of Spain may have been surprised to see a lion randomly roaming around their local garden; which is what inspired them to contact police officials about this king-of-the-jungle emergency. The police investigated the complaint after which they took to Twitter to make their findings public.

On March 7th, the police’s official Twitter account posted a picture of the crazy furred animal. The caption, according to Google translate, says, “Several notices have been received this morning alerting that a lion had been seen loose in the garden area, others a strange bug, but finally we have passed the microchip reader and it has turned out to be a...dog. Identifying its owner”. The tweet now has 2,400 retweets and 6,700 likes.

Talk about needing a shave! This doggo is rocking a full mane and it isn’t even no-shave-November yet. One doesn’t need to be a professional dog groomer to realise that this cutie is in dire need of a hair-cut. And the local police force of Molina de Segura, a municipality in Spain, agree. We can only imagine the lecture this canine’s owner is about to get on proper grooming etiquette once identified.

The comment section was filled with hilarious responses for obvious reasons. The police department themselves poked fun that at the situation by tweeting an edited picture of the dog with text in a thought bubble that translates to “quiet agent. wow wow’.

A Twitter user posted a meme which showed a stock image of a lion with text on top that translates to “what you order on aliexpress (an online retail service)” and then a picture of this hairy dog with text that says, “what comes to you”.

The theme of expectation vs reality was carried on by another user who tweeted this ‘aww’ inducing video.

Here are some other amusing responses:

Probably the main take away of this funny mix-up is that even a bushy dog is a wild lion to someone. Beauty, or in this case the beast, is really in the eye of the beholder.

